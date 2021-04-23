Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 6.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.37 and last traded at $72.86. 51,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,942,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $4,127,000.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

