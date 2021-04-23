Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 3.1%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.40. 781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 213,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

