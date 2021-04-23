Aigang Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Aigang has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $209,005.82 and $70.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Aigang Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.