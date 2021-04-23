Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of AFLYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,899. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

