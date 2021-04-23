Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akouos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 6,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,835. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Akouos during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akouos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.