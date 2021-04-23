Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $66.96 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.