Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,903,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after buying an additional 248,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 258,722 shares during the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

