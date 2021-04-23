Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

