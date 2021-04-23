Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $13,960,429.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,523,683.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

