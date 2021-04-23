Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Boosted by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $168.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

