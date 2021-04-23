Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA opened at $229.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.84. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $620.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

