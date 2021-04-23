Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $315.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.73.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $229.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.97 and its 200 day moving average is $257.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.