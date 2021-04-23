Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $683.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $536.77.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $622.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.40. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $186.65 and a 12-month high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $13,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

