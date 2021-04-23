Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.
ALHC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.