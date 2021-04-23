Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

