Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegion stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.35. 937,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,346. Allegion has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

