AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.
NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.15 on Monday. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.