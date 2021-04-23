AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.15 on Monday. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

