Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $354,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $213,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $24.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,292.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,882.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

