Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,276.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,882.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

