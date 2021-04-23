Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $47.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,138.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,882.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

