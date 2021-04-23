Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Announces Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,568. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

