Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.89 ($59.87).

Shares of EPA:ALO traded up €2.02 ($2.38) during trading on Thursday, hitting €47.43 ($55.80). 1,788,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.44.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

