Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00.

Alteryx stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alteryx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

