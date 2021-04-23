Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Price Target Raised to $0.25

Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ATUUF opened at $0.13 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

