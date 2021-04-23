Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $520.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.