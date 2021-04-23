American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.51. 31,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,798. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.