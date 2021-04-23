American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%.

AMNB stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 20,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

