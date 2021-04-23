American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

American River Bankshares has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 130,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

