American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.14. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

