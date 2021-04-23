American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of AMWL opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. American Well has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,465.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

