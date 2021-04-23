AMERISAFE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.