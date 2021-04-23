Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.