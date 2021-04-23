Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post sales of $505.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $508.90 million. Acushnet posted sales of $408.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

NYSE GOLF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.