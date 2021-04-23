Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iQIYI by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

