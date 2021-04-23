Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $27.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $14.12 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $50.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $145.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $332.07 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 786,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,344 shares of company stock worth $6,609,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

