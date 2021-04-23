Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $0.21. Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,327.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

