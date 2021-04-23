Analysts Anticipate World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.99. World Acceptance reported earnings of $5.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $11.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,559.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,750 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.14. 23,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.