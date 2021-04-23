Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Several analysts have commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,944 shares of company stock worth $13,064,555 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

