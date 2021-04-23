Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

INVA opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

