Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.