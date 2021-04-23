Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$38.00

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABX shares. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ABX opened at C$27.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.96%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

