Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $17.59

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,844,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

