Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $423.00

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $425.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.15 on Thursday, reaching $380.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.94 and its 200 day moving average is $357.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 36,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

