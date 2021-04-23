Analysts Set Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) PT at $19.33

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

ODT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 713.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 665,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,953. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

