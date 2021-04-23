Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Trading 21.2% Higher

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL)’s share price traded up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 820,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

Andalas Energy and Power Company Profile (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

