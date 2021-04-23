Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 4,040 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 50,908 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,644.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 67,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.