Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,383 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $104,315,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

