Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

