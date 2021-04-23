Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $357,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.