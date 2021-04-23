Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

