Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.74) on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

